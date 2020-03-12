6302 BLACKWOOD RD

Renovated 4 level split with renovated kitchen & baths in WALT WHITMAN district! Be the first to cook in the sparkling brand new kitchen w/granite & SS appliances. Formal LIV & DIN w/ H.W. floors open to a very spacious deck and private yard. Large Recreation Room w/FP. Minutes to school & quick access to DC!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
