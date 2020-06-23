All apartments in Bethesda
6204 WEDGEWOOD RD
6204 WEDGEWOOD RD

6204 Wedgewood Road · No Longer Available
Location

6204 Wedgewood Road, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
parking
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
CUSTOM CRAFTSMAN BUILT ON ESTABLISHED STREET BY MASTER BUILDER BRADBERN CONSTRUCTION IN SOUGHT AFTER WALT WHITMAN SCHOOL DISTRICT! PROFESSIONALLY DESIGNED INTERIORS! OVER 5000 SQFT OF FINISHED SPACE IN THE HIGHEST QUALITY! OPEN FLOOR PLAN DESIGNED FOR FAMILY LIVING & ENTERTAINING! 10FT CEILINGS! MASSIVE CUSTOM GOURMET KITCHEN W/ TOP OF THE LINE FINISHES! EASY COMMUTE TO DC & VA!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6204 WEDGEWOOD RD have any available units?
6204 WEDGEWOOD RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 6204 WEDGEWOOD RD have?
Some of 6204 WEDGEWOOD RD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6204 WEDGEWOOD RD currently offering any rent specials?
6204 WEDGEWOOD RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6204 WEDGEWOOD RD pet-friendly?
No, 6204 WEDGEWOOD RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 6204 WEDGEWOOD RD offer parking?
Yes, 6204 WEDGEWOOD RD does offer parking.
Does 6204 WEDGEWOOD RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6204 WEDGEWOOD RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6204 WEDGEWOOD RD have a pool?
No, 6204 WEDGEWOOD RD does not have a pool.
Does 6204 WEDGEWOOD RD have accessible units?
No, 6204 WEDGEWOOD RD does not have accessible units.
Does 6204 WEDGEWOOD RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6204 WEDGEWOOD RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6204 WEDGEWOOD RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6204 WEDGEWOOD RD does not have units with air conditioning.
