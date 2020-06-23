6204 WEDGEWOOD RD

CUSTOM CRAFTSMAN BUILT ON ESTABLISHED STREET BY MASTER BUILDER BRADBERN CONSTRUCTION IN SOUGHT AFTER WALT WHITMAN SCHOOL DISTRICT! PROFESSIONALLY DESIGNED INTERIORS! OVER 5000 SQFT OF FINISHED SPACE IN THE HIGHEST QUALITY! OPEN FLOOR PLAN DESIGNED FOR FAMILY LIVING & ENTERTAINING! 10FT CEILINGS! MASSIVE CUSTOM GOURMET KITCHEN W/ TOP OF THE LINE FINISHES! EASY COMMUTE TO DC & VA!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
