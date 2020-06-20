All apartments in Bethesda
Find more places like 6006 Greentree Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
6006 Greentree Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

6006 Greentree Rd

6006 Greentree Road · (240) 988-8008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bethesda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6006 Greentree Road, Bethesda, MD 20817

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6006 Greentree Rd · Avail. Jul 1

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2160 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6006 Greentree Rd Available 07/01/20 Great 3BR/2.5BA Home with 2 Car Garage in Close in Bethesda! - Welcome home to your spacious split level property located in Bethesda near Montgomery Mall, NIH, I-495, I-270, and everywhere you want to be!

Enter into the main level which features a large living room perfect for entertaining, a nice sized kitchen with a new electric range, as well as a separate dining room. The dining room has sliding glass doors that lead out to a deck that would be great to enjoy a cup of coffee on.

The first lower level has a well sized family room that is coupled with its own, separate bathroom. The next lower level features an additional huge finished space with plenty of closets for storage.

After we travel back upstairs to the upper level, you'll see 3 generously sized bedrooms. One of these include a master suite with its own, private bathroom. The adjoining two bedrooms share a large full bathroom.

Rounding out this fabulous home is a great, expansive yard, TWO car garage, driveway and an abundance of storage space. Oh yes, and the schools. This home currently sits in the Walt Whitman, Pyle Middle School and Bradley Hills Elementary School district. *Confirm with Montgomery County Public Schools (http://gis.mcpsmd.org/SchoolAssignmentTool2/Index.xhtml)

Please email Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to make an appointment to see your next home!

Lease Terms:
Available 7/1/2020
12 month minimum lease
Pets considered case by case
Smoking is prohibited

To Apply:
Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the available rentals tab at the top of the page, click on the apply now button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee.

(RLNE3028867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6006 Greentree Rd have any available units?
6006 Greentree Rd has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6006 Greentree Rd have?
Some of 6006 Greentree Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6006 Greentree Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6006 Greentree Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6006 Greentree Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6006 Greentree Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6006 Greentree Rd offer parking?
Yes, 6006 Greentree Rd does offer parking.
Does 6006 Greentree Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6006 Greentree Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6006 Greentree Rd have a pool?
No, 6006 Greentree Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6006 Greentree Rd have accessible units?
No, 6006 Greentree Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6006 Greentree Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6006 Greentree Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6006 Greentree Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6006 Greentree Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6006 Greentree Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Solaire Bethesda on Woodmont
7077 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Triangle Towers
4853 Cordell Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Brody
4901 Montgomery Lane
Bethesda, MD 20814
Flats at Bethesda Avenue
7170 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20815
Edgemont at Bethesda Metro
4903 Edgemoor Ln
Bethesda, MD 20814
Bethesda Place
7701 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Upstairs at Bethesda Row
7131 Arlington Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Palisades of Bethesda
4835 Cordell Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814

Similar Pages

Bethesda 1 BedroomsBethesda 2 Bedrooms
Bethesda Apartments with BalconyBethesda Apartments with Parking
Bethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity