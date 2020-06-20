Amenities

6006 Greentree Rd Available 07/01/20 Great 3BR/2.5BA Home with 2 Car Garage in Close in Bethesda! - Welcome home to your spacious split level property located in Bethesda near Montgomery Mall, NIH, I-495, I-270, and everywhere you want to be!



Enter into the main level which features a large living room perfect for entertaining, a nice sized kitchen with a new electric range, as well as a separate dining room. The dining room has sliding glass doors that lead out to a deck that would be great to enjoy a cup of coffee on.



The first lower level has a well sized family room that is coupled with its own, separate bathroom. The next lower level features an additional huge finished space with plenty of closets for storage.



After we travel back upstairs to the upper level, you'll see 3 generously sized bedrooms. One of these include a master suite with its own, private bathroom. The adjoining two bedrooms share a large full bathroom.



Rounding out this fabulous home is a great, expansive yard, TWO car garage, driveway and an abundance of storage space. Oh yes, and the schools. This home currently sits in the Walt Whitman, Pyle Middle School and Bradley Hills Elementary School district. *Confirm with Montgomery County Public Schools (http://gis.mcpsmd.org/SchoolAssignmentTool2/Index.xhtml)



Please email Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to make an appointment to see your next home!



Lease Terms:

Available 7/1/2020

12 month minimum lease

Pets considered case by case

Smoking is prohibited



To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the available rentals tab at the top of the page, click on the apply now button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee.



