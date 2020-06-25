Rent Calculator
Bethesda, MD
5910 OSCEOLA ROAD
5910 OSCEOLA ROAD
5910 Osceola Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
5910 Osceola Road, Bethesda, MD 20816
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Very spacious and light.Great location near Mass. Ave. Great Schools. $40 application fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5910 OSCEOLA ROAD have any available units?
If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bethesda, MD
.
Is 5910 OSCEOLA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5910 OSCEOLA ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5910 OSCEOLA ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5910 OSCEOLA ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bethesda
.
Does 5910 OSCEOLA ROAD offer parking?
No, 5910 OSCEOLA ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 5910 OSCEOLA ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5910 OSCEOLA ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5910 OSCEOLA ROAD have a pool?
No, 5910 OSCEOLA ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5910 OSCEOLA ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5910 OSCEOLA ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5910 OSCEOLA ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5910 OSCEOLA ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5910 OSCEOLA ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5910 OSCEOLA ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
