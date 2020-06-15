Freshly Painted 3 level Home-VERY GOOD Condition-NICE HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN & UPPER LEVELS--One Car Garage-Newer Windows-Nice level fenced yard-12 to 24 month lease available. -Owners will consider a small pet/no smokers-Available Immediately-Walking Distance to YMCA (Beech & Old Georgetown Rd)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5909 ANNISTON ROAD have any available units?
5909 ANNISTON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5909 ANNISTON ROAD have?
Some of 5909 ANNISTON ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5909 ANNISTON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5909 ANNISTON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5909 ANNISTON ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 5909 ANNISTON ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 5909 ANNISTON ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5909 ANNISTON ROAD offers parking.
Does 5909 ANNISTON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5909 ANNISTON ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5909 ANNISTON ROAD have a pool?
No, 5909 ANNISTON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5909 ANNISTON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5909 ANNISTON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5909 ANNISTON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5909 ANNISTON ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5909 ANNISTON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5909 ANNISTON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.