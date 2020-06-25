Rent Calculator
Last updated May 1 2019 at 1:59 PM
5804 MADISON STREET
5804 Madison Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
5804 Madison Street, Bethesda, MD 20817
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated 5 bedroom home across from Bradley Hills ES and park. Close to downtown Bethesda, NIH, Walter Reed and metro.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5804 MADISON STREET have any available units?
5804 MADISON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
Bethesda, MD
.
Is 5804 MADISON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5804 MADISON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5804 MADISON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 5804 MADISON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bethesda
.
Does 5804 MADISON STREET offer parking?
No, 5804 MADISON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 5804 MADISON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5804 MADISON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5804 MADISON STREET have a pool?
No, 5804 MADISON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5804 MADISON STREET have accessible units?
No, 5804 MADISON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5804 MADISON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 5804 MADISON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5804 MADISON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 5804 MADISON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
