Last updated May 4 2019 at 1:56 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5713 NAMAKAGAN ROAD
5713 Namakagan Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
5713 Namakagan Road, Bethesda, MD 20816
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath rambler near downtown Bethesda and Washington, DC. Newer kitchen, sunroom, deck overlooking fenced rear yard. Below grade garage is suitable for storage only... not suitable for parking vehicles.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5713 NAMAKAGAN ROAD have any available units?
5713 NAMAKAGAN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bethesda, MD
.
What amenities does 5713 NAMAKAGAN ROAD have?
Some of 5713 NAMAKAGAN ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5713 NAMAKAGAN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5713 NAMAKAGAN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5713 NAMAKAGAN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5713 NAMAKAGAN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bethesda
.
Does 5713 NAMAKAGAN ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5713 NAMAKAGAN ROAD offers parking.
Does 5713 NAMAKAGAN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5713 NAMAKAGAN ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5713 NAMAKAGAN ROAD have a pool?
No, 5713 NAMAKAGAN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5713 NAMAKAGAN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5713 NAMAKAGAN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5713 NAMAKAGAN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5713 NAMAKAGAN ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5713 NAMAKAGAN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5713 NAMAKAGAN ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
