All apartments in Bethesda
Find more places like 5619 SOUTHWICK STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
5619 SOUTHWICK STREET
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:26 AM

5619 SOUTHWICK STREET

5619 Southwick Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bethesda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5619 Southwick Street, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Cute colonial New full bath, new A/C and Heat, new paint. Great location walk to NIH, Walter Reed, Suburban hospital + easy access to Metro and Ride on bus.Quiet location well inside the beltway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5619 SOUTHWICK STREET have any available units?
5619 SOUTHWICK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
Is 5619 SOUTHWICK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5619 SOUTHWICK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5619 SOUTHWICK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 5619 SOUTHWICK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5619 SOUTHWICK STREET offer parking?
No, 5619 SOUTHWICK STREET does not offer parking.
Does 5619 SOUTHWICK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5619 SOUTHWICK STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5619 SOUTHWICK STREET have a pool?
No, 5619 SOUTHWICK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5619 SOUTHWICK STREET have accessible units?
No, 5619 SOUTHWICK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5619 SOUTHWICK STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 5619 SOUTHWICK STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5619 SOUTHWICK STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5619 SOUTHWICK STREET has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brody
4901 Montgomery Lane
Bethesda, MD 20814
Edgemont at Bethesda Metro
4903 Edgemoor Ln
Bethesda, MD 20814
7001 Arlington at Bethesda
7001 Arlington Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Gallery Bethesda
4800 Auburn Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Bainbridge Bethesda
4918 Saint Elmo Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Upstairs at Bethesda Row
7131 Arlington Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Gallery Bethesda II
4850 Rugby Avenue
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Palisades of Bethesda
4835 Cordell Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814

Similar Pages

Bethesda 1 BedroomsBethesda 2 Bedrooms
Bethesda Apartments with BalconyBethesda Apartments with Parking
Bethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University