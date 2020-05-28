Rent Calculator
5619 SOUTHWICK STREET
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:26 AM
5619 SOUTHWICK STREET
5619 Southwick Street
Report This Listing
Location
5619 Southwick Street, Bethesda, MD 20817
Amenities
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Cute colonial New full bath, new A/C and Heat, new paint. Great location walk to NIH, Walter Reed, Suburban hospital + easy access to Metro and Ride on bus.Quiet location well inside the beltway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5619 SOUTHWICK STREET have any available units?
5619 SOUTHWICK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
Bethesda, MD
.
Is 5619 SOUTHWICK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5619 SOUTHWICK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5619 SOUTHWICK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 5619 SOUTHWICK STREET is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Bethesda
.
Does 5619 SOUTHWICK STREET offer parking?
No, 5619 SOUTHWICK STREET does not offer parking.
Does 5619 SOUTHWICK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5619 SOUTHWICK STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5619 SOUTHWICK STREET have a pool?
No, 5619 SOUTHWICK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5619 SOUTHWICK STREET have accessible units?
No, 5619 SOUTHWICK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5619 SOUTHWICK STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 5619 SOUTHWICK STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5619 SOUTHWICK STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5619 SOUTHWICK STREET has units with air conditioning.
