Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
5616 ALTA VISTA ROAD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
5616 ALTA VISTA ROAD
5616 Alta Vista Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
5616 Alta Vista Road, Bethesda, MD 20817
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
SHORT TERM RENTAL ONLY - THROUGH EITHER APRIL 30, 2019 or MAY 31, 2019. Spacious 4-5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath colonial in super location near NIH, Walter Reed, and downtown Bethesda.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5616 ALTA VISTA ROAD have any available units?
5616 ALTA VISTA ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bethesda, MD
.
Is 5616 ALTA VISTA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5616 ALTA VISTA ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5616 ALTA VISTA ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5616 ALTA VISTA ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bethesda
.
Does 5616 ALTA VISTA ROAD offer parking?
No, 5616 ALTA VISTA ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 5616 ALTA VISTA ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5616 ALTA VISTA ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5616 ALTA VISTA ROAD have a pool?
No, 5616 ALTA VISTA ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5616 ALTA VISTA ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5616 ALTA VISTA ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5616 ALTA VISTA ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5616 ALTA VISTA ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5616 ALTA VISTA ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5616 ALTA VISTA ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
