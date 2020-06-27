New rental listing. Super neighborhood. Current tenants are sad to leave. 2 blocks to NIH campus, near Medical Center Metro (red line). Close to Balducci's, Giant, restaurants and more. Cute as can be. Convenient as you need.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Some of 5531 CHARLES STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
