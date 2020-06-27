5531 CHARLES STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

New rental listing. Super neighborhood. Current tenants are sad to leave. 2 blocks to NIH campus, near Medical Center Metro (red line). Close to Balducci's, Giant, restaurants and more. Cute as can be. Convenient as you need.