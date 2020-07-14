All apartments in Bethesda
Find more places like 5504 NELSON RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
5504 NELSON RD
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:50 PM

5504 NELSON RD

5504 Nelson Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bethesda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5504 Nelson Road, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Exceptional Home with Approx. 5000 Square Feet of Luxurious Living Space; Built with finest workmanship & quality materials. All brick exterior, Brazilian cherry hardwood floors, crown moldings, natural stone, recessed lights, speaker/sound system. Formal Living Room & Dining Room, butler's pantry, gourmet chef's kitchen with Viking appliancess & breakfast area - open to Family Room with Fireplace, while opening to deck. Master Bedroom with tray ceiling & gorgeous Master Bathroom. Walk-out & finished Lower Level with Bedroom, Full Bath, & Rec Room. Beautifully landscaped yard. Short distance to All!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5504 NELSON RD have any available units?
5504 NELSON RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5504 NELSON RD have?
Some of 5504 NELSON RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5504 NELSON RD currently offering any rent specials?
5504 NELSON RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5504 NELSON RD pet-friendly?
No, 5504 NELSON RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5504 NELSON RD offer parking?
Yes, 5504 NELSON RD offers parking.
Does 5504 NELSON RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5504 NELSON RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5504 NELSON RD have a pool?
No, 5504 NELSON RD does not have a pool.
Does 5504 NELSON RD have accessible units?
No, 5504 NELSON RD does not have accessible units.
Does 5504 NELSON RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5504 NELSON RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5504 NELSON RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5504 NELSON RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solaire Bethesda on Woodmont
7077 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Flats at Bethesda Avenue
7170 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20815
Element 28
100 Commerce Ln
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Whitney
7707 Wisconsin Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Bainbridge Bethesda
4918 Saint Elmo Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Bethesda Place
7701 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Flats 8300
8300 Wisconsin Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Palisades of Bethesda
4835 Cordell Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814

Similar Pages

Bethesda 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBethesda 2 Bedroom Apartments
Bethesda Apartments with GymsBethesda Apartments with Parking
Bethesda Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University