5504 NELSON RD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Exceptional Home with Approx. 5000 Square Feet of Luxurious Living Space; Built with finest workmanship & quality materials. All brick exterior, Brazilian cherry hardwood floors, crown moldings, natural stone, recessed lights, speaker/sound system. Formal Living Room & Dining Room, butler's pantry, gourmet chef's kitchen with Viking appliancess & breakfast area - open to Family Room with Fireplace, while opening to deck. Master Bedroom with tray ceiling & gorgeous Master Bathroom. Walk-out & finished Lower Level with Bedroom, Full Bath, & Rec Room. Beautifully landscaped yard. Short distance to All!