All apartments in Bethesda
Find more places like 5219 NAHANT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Bethesda, MD
5219 NAHANT STREET
Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:27 AM
1 of 20
5219 NAHANT STREET
5219 Nahant Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5219 Nahant Street, Bethesda, MD 20816
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5219 NAHANT STREET have any available units?
5219 NAHANT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bethesda, MD
.
Is 5219 NAHANT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5219 NAHANT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5219 NAHANT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 5219 NAHANT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bethesda
.
Does 5219 NAHANT STREET offer parking?
No, 5219 NAHANT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 5219 NAHANT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5219 NAHANT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5219 NAHANT STREET have a pool?
No, 5219 NAHANT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5219 NAHANT STREET have accessible units?
No, 5219 NAHANT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5219 NAHANT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 5219 NAHANT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5219 NAHANT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 5219 NAHANT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
