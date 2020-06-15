This 3br brick home has a convenient location. The home has 3BR, 2FB, and 2 HB, a new kitchen, a separate dining room and a large bonus room . It has just been painted and had the hardwood floors refinished.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5203 SARATOGA AVE have any available units?
5203 SARATOGA AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5203 SARATOGA AVE have?
Some of 5203 SARATOGA AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5203 SARATOGA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
5203 SARATOGA AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.