5101 RIVER ROAD.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets elevator

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking garage

HIGHLY DESIRABLE ONE BEDROOM ONE FULL BATH CONDO FACING A BEAUTIFUL PARK LIKE PROMENADE WITH GARDENS AND WALKING PATH IN THE KENWOOD CONDOMINIUM. RENOVATED AND RECENTLY PAINTED , THE APARTMENT FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS, A WALK IN CLOSET AND BALCONY . RENT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES, GARAGE PARKING, EXTRA STORAGE AND ALL THE AMENITIES OF THE KENWOOD. GREAT LOCATION NEAR SHOPPING, THE CRESCENT TRAIL, AND NOT FAR FROM THE METRO WITH THE BUS RIGHT IN FRONT. PLEASE OBSERVE THE CDC GUIDELINES WHICH INCLUDE WEARING MASKS, AND ONLY TWO PEOPLE IN AT ONE TIME.