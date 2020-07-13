Spacious and light filled two bedroom, 1 bath apartment in Sumner Court complete with a spacious balcony, hardwood floors and new carpeting. The community has a pool, playground area and unassigned parking for up to three vehicles!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5017 SENTINEL DR #93 have any available units?
5017 SENTINEL DR #93 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5017 SENTINEL DR #93 have?
Some of 5017 SENTINEL DR #93's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5017 SENTINEL DR #93 currently offering any rent specials?
5017 SENTINEL DR #93 is not currently offering any rent specials.