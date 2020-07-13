All apartments in Bethesda
Bethesda, MD
5017 SENTINEL DR #93
Last updated September 15 2019 at 10:57 AM

5017 SENTINEL DR #93

5017 Sentinel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5017 Sentinel Drive, Bethesda, MD 20816

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Spacious and light filled two bedroom, 1 bath apartment in Sumner Court complete with a spacious balcony, hardwood floors and new carpeting. The community has a pool, playground area and unassigned parking for up to three vehicles!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5017 SENTINEL DR #93 have any available units?
5017 SENTINEL DR #93 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5017 SENTINEL DR #93 have?
Some of 5017 SENTINEL DR #93's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5017 SENTINEL DR #93 currently offering any rent specials?
5017 SENTINEL DR #93 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5017 SENTINEL DR #93 pet-friendly?
No, 5017 SENTINEL DR #93 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5017 SENTINEL DR #93 offer parking?
Yes, 5017 SENTINEL DR #93 offers parking.
Does 5017 SENTINEL DR #93 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5017 SENTINEL DR #93 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5017 SENTINEL DR #93 have a pool?
Yes, 5017 SENTINEL DR #93 has a pool.
Does 5017 SENTINEL DR #93 have accessible units?
No, 5017 SENTINEL DR #93 does not have accessible units.
Does 5017 SENTINEL DR #93 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5017 SENTINEL DR #93 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5017 SENTINEL DR #93 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5017 SENTINEL DR #93 does not have units with air conditioning.
