Immediate occupancy available for this first floor 2 b.r. one-bath unit conveniently located to shopping and public transportation. Swimming pool, playground & extra storage plus all utilities except t.v. and telephone included. in rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5015 SENTINEL DR #81 have any available units?
5015 SENTINEL DR #81 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5015 SENTINEL DR #81 have?
Some of 5015 SENTINEL DR #81's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5015 SENTINEL DR #81 currently offering any rent specials?
5015 SENTINEL DR #81 is not currently offering any rent specials.