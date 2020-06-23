All apartments in Bethesda
Find more places like 5015 SENTINEL DR #81.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
5015 SENTINEL DR #81
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5015 SENTINEL DR #81

5015 Sentinel Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bethesda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5015 Sentinel Drive, Bethesda, MD 20816

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
extra storage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Immediate occupancy available for this first floor 2 b.r. one-bath unit conveniently located to shopping and public transportation. Swimming pool, playground & extra storage plus all utilities except t.v. and telephone included. in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5015 SENTINEL DR #81 have any available units?
5015 SENTINEL DR #81 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5015 SENTINEL DR #81 have?
Some of 5015 SENTINEL DR #81's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5015 SENTINEL DR #81 currently offering any rent specials?
5015 SENTINEL DR #81 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5015 SENTINEL DR #81 pet-friendly?
No, 5015 SENTINEL DR #81 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5015 SENTINEL DR #81 offer parking?
Yes, 5015 SENTINEL DR #81 offers parking.
Does 5015 SENTINEL DR #81 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5015 SENTINEL DR #81 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5015 SENTINEL DR #81 have a pool?
Yes, 5015 SENTINEL DR #81 has a pool.
Does 5015 SENTINEL DR #81 have accessible units?
No, 5015 SENTINEL DR #81 does not have accessible units.
Does 5015 SENTINEL DR #81 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5015 SENTINEL DR #81 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5015 SENTINEL DR #81 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5015 SENTINEL DR #81 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Triangle Towers
4853 Cordell Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Edgemont at Bethesda Metro
4903 Edgemoor Ln
Bethesda, MD 20814
7001 Arlington at Bethesda
7001 Arlington Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Gallery Bethesda
4800 Auburn Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Bainbridge Bethesda
4918 Saint Elmo Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
7770 Norfolk
7770 Norfolk Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail
5325 Westbard Ave
Bethesda, MD 20816
Gallery Bethesda II
4850 Rugby Avenue
Bethesda, MD 20814

Similar Pages

Bethesda 1 BedroomsBethesda 2 Bedrooms
Bethesda Apartments with BalconyBethesda Apartments with Parking
Bethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University