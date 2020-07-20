All apartments in Bethesda
Bethesda, MD
5009 DEL RAY AVE
Last updated May 3 2019 at 1:53 PM

5009 DEL RAY AVE

5009 Del Ray Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5009 Del Ray Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Location! Location! 5 Bedroom 4 Bath Bilevel house steps to downtown Bethesda. House feature a seperate office suite with entrance. Amenities include Hardwood floors, an updated kitchen and 3 season enclosed porch. Large backyard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5009 DEL RAY AVE have any available units?
5009 DEL RAY AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5009 DEL RAY AVE have?
Some of 5009 DEL RAY AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5009 DEL RAY AVE currently offering any rent specials?
5009 DEL RAY AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5009 DEL RAY AVE pet-friendly?
No, 5009 DEL RAY AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5009 DEL RAY AVE offer parking?
Yes, 5009 DEL RAY AVE offers parking.
Does 5009 DEL RAY AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5009 DEL RAY AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5009 DEL RAY AVE have a pool?
No, 5009 DEL RAY AVE does not have a pool.
Does 5009 DEL RAY AVE have accessible units?
No, 5009 DEL RAY AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5009 DEL RAY AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5009 DEL RAY AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5009 DEL RAY AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5009 DEL RAY AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
