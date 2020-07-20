5009 DEL RAY AVE

Location! Location! 5 Bedroom 4 Bath Bilevel house steps to downtown Bethesda. House feature a seperate office suite with entrance. Amenities include Hardwood floors, an updated kitchen and 3 season enclosed porch. Large backyard!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
