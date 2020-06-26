4990 SENTINEL DR #16-301

Amenities

Updated 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath apt. with lovely garden views from step-out balcony off living room. Sumner Village is located next to Shops at Sumner Place for Safeway/CVS needs plus restaurants , banking, etc. It is close to The Crescent Trail as well as the Ride-On bus. Residents enjoy the Community Center with meeting rooms, a library, an exercise room and sauna. Also included are an outdoor Pool and two tennis courts as well as pickle ball. Coming soon are two electric car-charger stations. Situated on 27 wooded acres with many amenities and so close to D.C.!