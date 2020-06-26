All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated March 5 2020 at 6:10 AM

4990 SENTINEL DR #16-301

4990 Sentinel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4990 Sentinel Drive, Bethesda, MD 20816

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
sauna
tennis court
Updated 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath apt. with lovely garden views from step-out balcony off living room. Sumner Village is located next to Shops at Sumner Place for Safeway/CVS needs plus restaurants , banking, etc. It is close to The Crescent Trail as well as the Ride-On bus. Residents enjoy the Community Center with meeting rooms, a library, an exercise room and sauna. Also included are an outdoor Pool and two tennis courts as well as pickle ball. Coming soon are two electric car-charger stations. Situated on 27 wooded acres with many amenities and so close to D.C.!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4990 SENTINEL DR #16-301 have any available units?
4990 SENTINEL DR #16-301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 4990 SENTINEL DR #16-301 have?
Some of 4990 SENTINEL DR #16-301's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4990 SENTINEL DR #16-301 currently offering any rent specials?
4990 SENTINEL DR #16-301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4990 SENTINEL DR #16-301 pet-friendly?
No, 4990 SENTINEL DR #16-301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 4990 SENTINEL DR #16-301 offer parking?
Yes, 4990 SENTINEL DR #16-301 offers parking.
Does 4990 SENTINEL DR #16-301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4990 SENTINEL DR #16-301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4990 SENTINEL DR #16-301 have a pool?
Yes, 4990 SENTINEL DR #16-301 has a pool.
Does 4990 SENTINEL DR #16-301 have accessible units?
No, 4990 SENTINEL DR #16-301 does not have accessible units.
Does 4990 SENTINEL DR #16-301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4990 SENTINEL DR #16-301 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4990 SENTINEL DR #16-301 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4990 SENTINEL DR #16-301 does not have units with air conditioning.

