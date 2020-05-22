All apartments in Bethesda
4906 WESTWAY DR
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:38 AM

4906 WESTWAY DR

4906 Westway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4906 Westway Drive, Bethesda, MD 20816

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
playground
Gorgeous renovated and light-filled home walking distance to Friendship Heights METRO, shops, restaurants movies! Huge room sizes, Large table space kitchen with custom cabinets, granite, stainless appliances including french door fridge. 3.5 renovated baths with artisan and mosaic tiles. Huge closets, off street parking. Fenced garden, paver stone patio. Walk to Elementary schools, parks, playgrounds. EZ commuting from Mass Ave corridor, access to Downtown, 270 corridor, No VA. Westbrook, Westland, Bethesda-Chevy Chase HS (International Baccalaureate). Great community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4906 WESTWAY DR have any available units?
4906 WESTWAY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 4906 WESTWAY DR have?
Some of 4906 WESTWAY DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4906 WESTWAY DR currently offering any rent specials?
4906 WESTWAY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4906 WESTWAY DR pet-friendly?
No, 4906 WESTWAY DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 4906 WESTWAY DR offer parking?
Yes, 4906 WESTWAY DR offers parking.
Does 4906 WESTWAY DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4906 WESTWAY DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4906 WESTWAY DR have a pool?
No, 4906 WESTWAY DR does not have a pool.
Does 4906 WESTWAY DR have accessible units?
No, 4906 WESTWAY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4906 WESTWAY DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4906 WESTWAY DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 4906 WESTWAY DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 4906 WESTWAY DR does not have units with air conditioning.
