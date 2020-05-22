4906 WESTWAY DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court parking playground

Gorgeous renovated and light-filled home walking distance to Friendship Heights METRO, shops, restaurants movies! Huge room sizes, Large table space kitchen with custom cabinets, granite, stainless appliances including french door fridge. 3.5 renovated baths with artisan and mosaic tiles. Huge closets, off street parking. Fenced garden, paver stone patio. Walk to Elementary schools, parks, playgrounds. EZ commuting from Mass Ave corridor, access to Downtown, 270 corridor, No VA. Westbrook, Westland, Bethesda-Chevy Chase HS (International Baccalaureate). Great community!