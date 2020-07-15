All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:21 PM

4870 Chevy Chase Drive

4870 Chevy Chase Drive · (618) 946-8524
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4870 Chevy Chase Drive, Bethesda, MD 20815

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,995

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Convenient location - situated close to public transportation and ON the beautiful Norwood park
Join a safe and welcoming community!
Great for working Bethesda professionals and DC commuters
Beautiful and peaceful outdoor deck that backs onto Norwood Park!

Prime location, walking distance to coffee shops, eateries and trails/park space (Starbucks, Sweetgreen, Raku, Giant Grocery & CVS)
3 level townhome with in-unit laundry and hardwood floors!
Within steps of the Capital Crescent Trail, Bethesda Outdoor Pool, Bethesda Row and public transportation
2 Off-street parking spots included
Landlord to pay for water/sewer and exterior landscaping maintenance is also included
*Utilities not included in rent cost, tenant to pay for Pepco and Wifi/TV (if needed)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4870 Chevy Chase Drive have any available units?
4870 Chevy Chase Drive has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4870 Chevy Chase Drive have?
Some of 4870 Chevy Chase Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4870 Chevy Chase Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4870 Chevy Chase Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4870 Chevy Chase Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4870 Chevy Chase Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4870 Chevy Chase Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4870 Chevy Chase Drive offers parking.
Does 4870 Chevy Chase Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4870 Chevy Chase Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4870 Chevy Chase Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4870 Chevy Chase Drive has a pool.
Does 4870 Chevy Chase Drive have accessible units?
No, 4870 Chevy Chase Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4870 Chevy Chase Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4870 Chevy Chase Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4870 Chevy Chase Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4870 Chevy Chase Drive has units with air conditioning.
