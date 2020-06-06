All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated April 27 2019 at 2:17 AM

4843 BROAD BROOK DRIVE

4843 Broad Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4843 Broad Brook Drive, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic Location !!! Minutes to NIH, Walter Reed, Navy Medical, METRO,I 270 , 495 and shopping,schools and transportation. 5 Bedrooms,3 Full Bath Finished Basement, 2 Car GARAGE, HUGE Family / Sun Room,2 Fireplaces, and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4843 BROAD BROOK DRIVE have any available units?
4843 BROAD BROOK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 4843 BROAD BROOK DRIVE have?
Some of 4843 BROAD BROOK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4843 BROAD BROOK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4843 BROAD BROOK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4843 BROAD BROOK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4843 BROAD BROOK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 4843 BROAD BROOK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4843 BROAD BROOK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4843 BROAD BROOK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4843 BROAD BROOK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4843 BROAD BROOK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4843 BROAD BROOK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4843 BROAD BROOK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4843 BROAD BROOK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4843 BROAD BROOK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4843 BROAD BROOK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4843 BROAD BROOK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4843 BROAD BROOK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
