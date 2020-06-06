Fantastic Location !!! Minutes to NIH, Walter Reed, Navy Medical, METRO,I 270 , 495 and shopping,schools and transportation. 5 Bedrooms,3 Full Bath Finished Basement, 2 Car GARAGE, HUGE Family / Sun Room,2 Fireplaces, and much more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4843 BROAD BROOK DRIVE have any available units?
4843 BROAD BROOK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 4843 BROAD BROOK DRIVE have?
Some of 4843 BROAD BROOK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4843 BROAD BROOK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4843 BROAD BROOK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.