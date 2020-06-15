Rent Calculator
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
4813 MORGAN DR
Last updated May 8 2019 at 10:43 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4813 MORGAN DR
4813 Morgan Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4813 Morgan Drive, Bethesda, MD 20815
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4813 MORGAN DR Available 05/25/19 - LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION, CHEVY CHASE SF RENOVATED HOME. UPDATED KITCHEN, BATHS,
WOOD FLOORS, FIREPLACE, ONE CAR GARAGE AND DECK
(RLNE4847717)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4813 MORGAN DR have any available units?
4813 MORGAN DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bethesda, MD
.
What amenities does 4813 MORGAN DR have?
Some of 4813 MORGAN DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4813 MORGAN DR currently offering any rent specials?
4813 MORGAN DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4813 MORGAN DR pet-friendly?
No, 4813 MORGAN DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bethesda
.
Does 4813 MORGAN DR offer parking?
Yes, 4813 MORGAN DR offers parking.
Does 4813 MORGAN DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4813 MORGAN DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4813 MORGAN DR have a pool?
No, 4813 MORGAN DR does not have a pool.
Does 4813 MORGAN DR have accessible units?
No, 4813 MORGAN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4813 MORGAN DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4813 MORGAN DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4813 MORGAN DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 4813 MORGAN DR does not have units with air conditioning.
