Bethesda, MD
4801 Fairmont Avenue Unit: 611
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4801 Fairmont Avenue Unit: 611

4801 Fairmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4801 Fairmont Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
AVAILABLE DATE:
October 1st

INCLUDED IN RENT:
Garage Parking Space
Cable TV
Wi-Fi
All Utilities
Taxes

APARTMENT FEATURES:
Fully Furnished & Fully Equipped Apartment
Completely Renovated Kitchen with Quartz Counters and Stainless Steel Appliances
Dishwasher
Renovated Bath
Equipped Kitchen (pots, pans, flatwear, dishes, toaster, coffee maker, etc.)
Linens and Bedding Provided
2 Blocks to Bethesda Metro
Queen Size Bed
End / Corner Unit
Walking Distance to EVERYTHING
Secured, Luxury Building in Prime Location
Washer and Dryer in Unit
Assigned Garage Parking Space
Private Balcony
Non-Smoking Apartment
Dogs Accepted on Case-by-Case Basis

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4801 Fairmont Avenue Unit: 611 have any available units?
4801 Fairmont Avenue Unit: 611 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 4801 Fairmont Avenue Unit: 611 have?
Some of 4801 Fairmont Avenue Unit: 611's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4801 Fairmont Avenue Unit: 611 currently offering any rent specials?
4801 Fairmont Avenue Unit: 611 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4801 Fairmont Avenue Unit: 611 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4801 Fairmont Avenue Unit: 611 is pet friendly.
Does 4801 Fairmont Avenue Unit: 611 offer parking?
Yes, 4801 Fairmont Avenue Unit: 611 offers parking.
Does 4801 Fairmont Avenue Unit: 611 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4801 Fairmont Avenue Unit: 611 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4801 Fairmont Avenue Unit: 611 have a pool?
No, 4801 Fairmont Avenue Unit: 611 does not have a pool.
Does 4801 Fairmont Avenue Unit: 611 have accessible units?
No, 4801 Fairmont Avenue Unit: 611 does not have accessible units.
Does 4801 Fairmont Avenue Unit: 611 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4801 Fairmont Avenue Unit: 611 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4801 Fairmont Avenue Unit: 611 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4801 Fairmont Avenue Unit: 611 does not have units with air conditioning.

