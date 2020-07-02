4801 Fairmont Avenue Unit: 611

Amenities
AVAILABLE DATE:
October 1st
INCLUDED IN RENT:
Garage Parking Space
Cable TV
Wi-Fi
All Utilities
Taxes
APARTMENT FEATURES:
Fully Furnished & Fully Equipped Apartment
Completely Renovated Kitchen with Quartz Counters and Stainless Steel Appliances
Dishwasher
Renovated Bath
Equipped Kitchen (pots, pans, flatwear, dishes, toaster, coffee maker, etc.)
Linens and Bedding Provided
2 Blocks to Bethesda Metro
Queen Size Bed
End / Corner Unit
Walking Distance to EVERYTHING
Secured, Luxury Building in Prime Location
Washer and Dryer in Unit
Assigned Garage Parking Space
Private Balcony
Non-Smoking Apartment
Dogs Accepted on Case-by-Case Basis