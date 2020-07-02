4801 Fairmont Avenue Unit: 611

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

AVAILABLE DATE:

October 1st



INCLUDED IN RENT:

Garage Parking Space

Cable TV

Wi-Fi

All Utilities

Taxes



APARTMENT FEATURES:

Fully Furnished & Fully Equipped Apartment

Completely Renovated Kitchen with Quartz Counters and Stainless Steel Appliances

Dishwasher

Renovated Bath

Equipped Kitchen (pots, pans, flatwear, dishes, toaster, coffee maker, etc.)

Linens and Bedding Provided

2 Blocks to Bethesda Metro

Queen Size Bed

End / Corner Unit

Walking Distance to EVERYTHING

Secured, Luxury Building in Prime Location

Washer and Dryer in Unit

Assigned Garage Parking Space

Private Balcony

Non-Smoking Apartment

Dogs Accepted on Case-by-Case Basis