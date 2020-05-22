All apartments in Bethesda
Bethesda, MD
4627 RIVER ROAD
Last updated June 7 2020 at 12:51 AM

4627 RIVER ROAD

4627 River Road · (202) 364-1700
Location

4627 River Road, Bethesda, MD 20816

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,475

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1218 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming house in a wonderful location. Charming home in a wonderful location. Very attractive interior with refinsihed hardwood floors throughout. Living room with fireplace, dining area, updated kitchen and sun room. 1 bedroom and full bath on 1st floor.2 bedrooms, full bath upstairs.Full basement with lots of storageOne car garage and 3 spaces in the driveway.'A short walk to Friendship Heights Metro an Mazza Gallerie, Whole Foods, Giant and restaurantsShort bike ride to Capital Crescent Trail and Fort Bayard Park. Available July 22nd. Small pets accepted. HOUSE AVAILABLE FOR 12 OR 14 MONTHS ONLY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4627 RIVER ROAD have any available units?
4627 RIVER ROAD has a unit available for $3,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4627 RIVER ROAD have?
Some of 4627 RIVER ROAD's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4627 RIVER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4627 RIVER ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4627 RIVER ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 4627 RIVER ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 4627 RIVER ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 4627 RIVER ROAD does offer parking.
Does 4627 RIVER ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4627 RIVER ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4627 RIVER ROAD have a pool?
No, 4627 RIVER ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4627 RIVER ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4627 RIVER ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4627 RIVER ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4627 RIVER ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4627 RIVER ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4627 RIVER ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
