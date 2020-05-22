4627 RIVER ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming house in a wonderful location. Charming home in a wonderful location. Very attractive interior with refinsihed hardwood floors throughout. Living room with fireplace, dining area, updated kitchen and sun room. 1 bedroom and full bath on 1st floor.2 bedrooms, full bath upstairs.Full basement with lots of storageOne car garage and 3 spaces in the driveway.'A short walk to Friendship Heights Metro an Mazza Gallerie, Whole Foods, Giant and restaurantsShort bike ride to Capital Crescent Trail and Fort Bayard Park. Available July 22nd. Small pets accepted. HOUSE AVAILABLE FOR 12 OR 14 MONTHS ONLY.