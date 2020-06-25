4606 DAVIDSON DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking guest suite

Not your typical rental and in a fabulous, walk-to-town location! Lovely 3 BR 2.5 BA Charming Cape in excellent condition on a level professionally landscaped lot walking distance to Somerset Elem. School, Norwood Park and Friendship Heights & Bethesda Metros! Renovated Kitchen & Baths, private Master Suite, Office/Den/Guest Suite w/separate entry, large, sunny Family Room opening to large deck, flagstone patio and lovely rear yard! Driveway Parking for 2 cars! 2-4 yr TERM preferred; sorry, NO pets.