Last updated May 2 2019 at 2:04 AM

4606 DAVIDSON DRIVE

4606 Davidson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4606 Davidson Drive, Bethesda, MD 20815

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
guest suite
Not your typical rental and in a fabulous, walk-to-town location! Lovely 3 BR 2.5 BA Charming Cape in excellent condition on a level professionally landscaped lot walking distance to Somerset Elem. School, Norwood Park and Friendship Heights & Bethesda Metros! Renovated Kitchen & Baths, private Master Suite, Office/Den/Guest Suite w/separate entry, large, sunny Family Room opening to large deck, flagstone patio and lovely rear yard! Driveway Parking for 2 cars! 2-4 yr TERM preferred; sorry, NO pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4606 DAVIDSON DRIVE have any available units?
4606 DAVIDSON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 4606 DAVIDSON DRIVE have?
Some of 4606 DAVIDSON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4606 DAVIDSON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4606 DAVIDSON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4606 DAVIDSON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4606 DAVIDSON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 4606 DAVIDSON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4606 DAVIDSON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4606 DAVIDSON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4606 DAVIDSON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4606 DAVIDSON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4606 DAVIDSON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4606 DAVIDSON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4606 DAVIDSON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4606 DAVIDSON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4606 DAVIDSON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4606 DAVIDSON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4606 DAVIDSON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
