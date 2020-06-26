Rent Calculator
4301 SANGAMORE RD #1
4301 Sangamore Road
Location
4301 Sangamore Road, Bethesda, MD 20816
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous lower unit featuring hardwood floors, updated kitchen with 1 year old stainless steel appliances. Full size washer & dryer in the unit and storage space in basement.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4301 SANGAMORE RD #1 have any available units?
4301 SANGAMORE RD #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bethesda, MD
.
What amenities does 4301 SANGAMORE RD #1 have?
Some of 4301 SANGAMORE RD #1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4301 SANGAMORE RD #1 currently offering any rent specials?
4301 SANGAMORE RD #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4301 SANGAMORE RD #1 pet-friendly?
No, 4301 SANGAMORE RD #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bethesda
.
Does 4301 SANGAMORE RD #1 offer parking?
Yes, 4301 SANGAMORE RD #1 offers parking.
Does 4301 SANGAMORE RD #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4301 SANGAMORE RD #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4301 SANGAMORE RD #1 have a pool?
No, 4301 SANGAMORE RD #1 does not have a pool.
Does 4301 SANGAMORE RD #1 have accessible units?
No, 4301 SANGAMORE RD #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4301 SANGAMORE RD #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4301 SANGAMORE RD #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4301 SANGAMORE RD #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4301 SANGAMORE RD #1 does not have units with air conditioning.
