Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
4300 MONTGOMERY AVE #206
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
4300 MONTGOMERY AVE #206
4300 Montgomery Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
4300 Montgomery Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20814
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
3-offices, half bath, reception area, kitchenette, 2-garage spaces, 95% OWNER FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR QUALIFIED BUYER. Great Metro location. Park in Garage space labeled 206. One on each garage level.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4300 MONTGOMERY AVE #206 have any available units?
4300 MONTGOMERY AVE #206 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Bethesda, MD
.
Is 4300 MONTGOMERY AVE #206 currently offering any rent specials?
4300 MONTGOMERY AVE #206 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4300 MONTGOMERY AVE #206 pet-friendly?
No, 4300 MONTGOMERY AVE #206 is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Bethesda
.
Does 4300 MONTGOMERY AVE #206 offer parking?
Yes, 4300 MONTGOMERY AVE #206 does offer parking.
Does 4300 MONTGOMERY AVE #206 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4300 MONTGOMERY AVE #206 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4300 MONTGOMERY AVE #206 have a pool?
No, 4300 MONTGOMERY AVE #206 does not have a pool.
Does 4300 MONTGOMERY AVE #206 have accessible units?
No, 4300 MONTGOMERY AVE #206 does not have accessible units.
Does 4300 MONTGOMERY AVE #206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4300 MONTGOMERY AVE #206 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4300 MONTGOMERY AVE #206 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4300 MONTGOMERY AVE #206 does not have units with air conditioning.
