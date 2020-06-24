4242 East West Highway

Amenities
AVAILABLE BEGINNING JUNE 1ST
RENT INCLUDES:
Garage Parking Space
Cable TV
Wi-Fi
All Taxes
All Utilities
APARTMENT FEATURES:
Fully Furnished & Fully Equipped
Completely Renovated Kitchen w/ Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances
Dishwasher
Renovated Bath
Fully Equipped Kitchen (pots, pans, flatwear, dishes, toaster, coffee maker, etc.)
Linens and Bedding Provided
2 Blocks to Bethesda Metro
Full Size Bed
Rooftop Pool & Sun Deck
Secured Building w/ Attached Parking Garage
Assigned Garage Parking Space
Laundry Room on Every Floor
24 Hour Front Desk
Prime Location in Highly Desirable Downtown Bethesda
Fitness Center with Sauna
Fantastic Party Room
Walking Distance to EVERYTHING
Non-Smoking Apartment
Sorry - This is a Pet Free Building