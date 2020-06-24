All apartments in Bethesda
4242 East West Highway
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

4242 East West Highway

4242 East-West Highway · No Longer Available
Location

4242 East-West Highway, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
sauna
AVAILABLE BEGINNING JUNE 1ST

RENT INCLUDES:
Garage Parking Space
Cable TV
Wi-Fi
All Taxes
All Utilities

APARTMENT FEATURES:
Fully Furnished & Fully Equipped
Completely Renovated Kitchen w/ Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances
Dishwasher
Renovated Bath
Fully Equipped Kitchen (pots, pans, flatwear, dishes, toaster, coffee maker, etc.)
Linens and Bedding Provided
2 Blocks to Bethesda Metro
Full Size Bed
Rooftop Pool & Sun Deck
Secured Building w/ Attached Parking Garage
Assigned Garage Parking Space
Laundry Room on Every Floor
24 Hour Front Desk
Prime Location in Highly Desirable Downtown Bethesda
Fitness Center with Sauna
Fantastic Party Room
Walking Distance to EVERYTHING
Non-Smoking Apartment
Sorry - This is a Pet Free Building

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4242 East West Highway have any available units?
4242 East West Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 4242 East West Highway have?
Some of 4242 East West Highway's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4242 East West Highway currently offering any rent specials?
4242 East West Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4242 East West Highway pet-friendly?
No, 4242 East West Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 4242 East West Highway offer parking?
Yes, 4242 East West Highway offers parking.
Does 4242 East West Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4242 East West Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4242 East West Highway have a pool?
Yes, 4242 East West Highway has a pool.
Does 4242 East West Highway have accessible units?
No, 4242 East West Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 4242 East West Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4242 East West Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 4242 East West Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 4242 East West Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
