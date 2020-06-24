4242 East West Highway

Amenities

AVAILABLE BEGINNING JUNE 1ST



RENT INCLUDES:

Garage Parking Space

Cable TV

Wi-Fi

All Taxes

All Utilities



APARTMENT FEATURES:

Fully Furnished & Fully Equipped

Completely Renovated Kitchen w/ Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances

Dishwasher

Renovated Bath

Fully Equipped Kitchen (pots, pans, flatwear, dishes, toaster, coffee maker, etc.)

Linens and Bedding Provided

2 Blocks to Bethesda Metro

Full Size Bed

Rooftop Pool & Sun Deck

Secured Building w/ Attached Parking Garage

Assigned Garage Parking Space

Laundry Room on Every Floor

24 Hour Front Desk

Prime Location in Highly Desirable Downtown Bethesda

Fitness Center with Sauna

Fantastic Party Room

Walking Distance to EVERYTHING

Non-Smoking Apartment

Sorry - This is a Pet Free Building