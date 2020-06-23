All apartments in Bethesda
1127 Old Georgetown Rd
Last updated May 18 2019 at 8:53 AM

1127 Old Georgetown Rd

1127 Maryland Highway 187 · No Longer Available
Location

1127 Maryland Highway 187, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

patio / balcony
24hr gym
pool
24hr concierge
yoga
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
24hr gym
pool
yoga
Have a great time exploring Bethesda from this centrally located complex. Walk to the White Flint Metro station, Harris Teeter, Whole Foods, and MOMs Organic Market for groceries, the Montrose Crossing Shopping Center, and your pick of eateries on Rockville Pike.Community amenities include arooftop pool and gardens, a business center, 24/7 fitness center access, a yoga & pilates studio, 24-hr concierge, e-vehicle charging stations, and lovely lounges and terraces throughout the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

