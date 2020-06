Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Well maintained home with 3 Bed, 2 Full Baths. Off street parking for two cars. Large deck off back with large backyard that is partially fenced. Basement is finished with wet bar & walk out. Laundry room provides lots of storage & a cedar closet. Cable/Internet ready. This home is close to Bus Route to Metro, Lake Artemesia, 495, Rt 50, UMD, NASA & Ft Meade. Location, Location, Location!