Last updated July 1 2020

35 Apartments for rent in Bensville, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bensville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
18003 BARNEY DRIVE
18003 Barney Drive, Accokeek, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2808 sqft
CAN YOU SAY SPOTLESS?? MOVE IN READY COLONIAL 4BDRM &2FULL BATH&2HALF BATH*READY NOW FOR MOVE IN NOW*BEAUTIFUL UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES,GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS*SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE*OFF THE
Results within 5 miles of Bensville
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
26 Units Available
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,645
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,419
1454 sqft
Welcome to Abberly Square Apartments! Brand-new and ready to satisfy your every need, our luxury apartments in Waldorf, MD are the perfect blend of urban sophistication and casual relaxation. Near Washington, D.C.
Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
21 Units Available
St. Charles
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,586
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Plush homes feature high vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Close to Waldorf for easy commuting, the community has playgrounds and a children's pool as well.

Last updated July 1 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
2962 Chalkstone Place
2962 Chalkstone Pl, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1844 sqft
Less than a year old, this beautiful brick 3-story townhome comes with a large 2-car garage, office space/den on lower level, 4 bathrooms, and 3 bedrooms.

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
119 SAINT ANDREWS DRIVE E
119 St Andrews Drive, Fort Washington, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2168 sqft
**This SF features 5 BR, 3.

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
11303 GOLDEN EAGLE PLACE
11303 Golden Eagle Place, Waldorf, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1340 sqft
YOU'RE NEW HOME READY! VIEW the 3D Tour! - Want to just to turn the key and move in, then you'll love this - 3 Level Townhouse in Waldorf - EXTREMELY WELL maintained home features 4 bedrooms and 3.

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
10501 CATALINA PL
10501 Catalina Place, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Well maintained Townhouse, 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Finished Basement, Hardwood Floors and W/W Carpet. Large Deck for your entertaining. Fenced backyard. Assigned 2 parking spaces in Front of the home.

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
St. Charles
4711 DIAMOND RIDGE LANE
4711 Diamond Ridge Lane, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2970 sqft
This lovely two level living space in this 55 and over community in White Plains has a very inviting and relaxing atmosphere that you would love to call home.

Last updated March 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
3317 RYON COURT
3317 Ryon Court, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1232 sqft
2 LEVEL TOWNHOME OFFERS 3 BEDROOMS AND 1 FULL BATH, 1 HALF BATH. LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM AREA WITH WOOD FLOORS AND A LARGE PICTURE WINDOW, FENCED REAR. NO CATS, 2 YEAR LEASES ONLY, AT LEAST A 575 CREDIT SCORE. SALARY REQUIREMENT $4500 P/M
Results within 10 miles of Bensville
Last updated July 1 at 03:42pm
24 Units Available
Groveton
The Beacon of Groveton
6870 Richmond Hwy, Groveton, VA
Studio
$1,499
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the beating heart of Alexandria, VA. Granite countertops and hardwood floors give a luxurious feel. Courtyard, pool and dog park. Pets welcome.
Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
14 Units Available
Mount Vernon
Abbotts Run Apartments
5711 Woodlawn Gable Dr, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,711
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
1114 sqft
Abbotts Run is one of Alexandria's best-kept secrets in apartment living. Set in a wooded lot and featuring lush, mature landscaping, our Mount Vernon community offers one-bedroom and two-bedroom homes, as well as loft-style apartments.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
2311 Thornknoll Dr
2311 Thornknoll Drive, Friendly, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3400 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious 4 bedroom Apt near the National Harbor - Property Id: 310612 Beautiful home, in a quiet neighborhood, near metro bus, recently remodeled. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8601 Washington Ave Alexandria
8601 Washington Avenue, Mount Vernon, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1951 sqft
Spacious Home in Mount Vernon - Property Id: 308555 Single Family Home located in the beautiful Mount Vernon area, corner lot. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Size is approximately 1,951 square feet. Hardwood floors throughout.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Groveton
7104 Mason Grove Ct
7104 Mason Grove Court, Groveton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1620 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Large 3 Bedroom Home Near Fort Belvoir! - Property Id: 304537 This large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, brick home is an easy commute to Fort Belvoir, Old Town, and DC.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
2918 Capri Dr
2918 Capri Drive, Oxon Hill, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1066 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Fort Washington Rental Home - Property Id: 302696 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302696 Property Id 302696 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5866027)

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
810 Fair Winds Way
810 Fair Winds Way, National Harbor, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,550
2960 sqft
Luxurious 4 bedroom 5 bath Exquisitely Designed Townhome With Rooftop Terrace Overlooking the National Harbor and The Potomac River - Impressive end-unit townhome located in the heart of the National Harbor.

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
6604 10th St #B2
6604 10th Street, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
784 sqft
Updated 2bed/1bath in Alexandria - Wonderful two bed/one bath in the peaceful Belle View neighborhood of Alexandria.

Last updated June 30 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
157 Fleet St
157 Fleet Street, National Harbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,150
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Large Sunlit 10th Floor One Bedroom w/Den in National Harbor ...!!!! Great views of the Potomac River and National Harbor from living room, bedroom & balcony.

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Hybla Valley
7574 GREAT SWAN
7574 Great Swan Ct, Hybla Valley, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1508 sqft
END UNIT 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE TOWNHOUSE WITH 3 FINISHED LEVEL. NEW PAINT, NEW WOOD FLOOR. MIN TO BUS STOP AND SHOPPING CENTER. COMMUNITY WITH SWIMMING POOL AND CLUB HOUSE . NEAR BY HUNTLEY PARK. 3 MILES TO HUNTINGTON METRO STATION.

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Fort Hunt
1116 ANESBURY LANE
1116 Anesbury Lane, Fort Hunt, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
1883 sqft
Stunning and unique 4 bedroom + office, 3 full bathrooms and 1 car garage single family home in desirable Collingwood Estates. Home features gleaming hardwood floors, sun room, skylights and recessed lighting.

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8549 TOWNE MANOR CT
8549 Towne Manor Court, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautifully renovated garage townhouse close to major commuter routes and Ft Belvoir.

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8426 RICHMOND HIGHWAY
8426 Richmond Highway, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
798 sqft
Conveniently located near shopping, dining, public transport. All utilities included in rent. Washer & Dryer in unit. Hardwood floors. Cleaned and ready for move in. No smokers, no pets.

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
508 OVERLOOK PARK DRIVE
508 Overlook Park Drive, National Harbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2508 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! VIEWS! VIEWS! This a must see beautiful town house located at the sought out National Harbor.

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
3206 LUCILLE DRIVE
3206 Lucille Drive, Friendly, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MUST SEE- Move into this fully furnished 1 BEDROOM SHARED SPACE with all utilities included. Private Lock for bedroom, private bathroom, private refrigerator shared kitchen, street parking, and garage entrance.
City Guide for Bensville, MD

Fueled by the extension of Maryland Route 228, the population of this community has grown consistently since the 1990's. This growth has guaranteed the increase of residential development, and this is likely why one out of every three homes in the area is less than 20 years old.

Bensville is a relatively large chunk of land. It takes up nearly 17 square miles of Maryland's landscape. Strangely, the population is relatively small when considering the amount of available land in the area. This is why anyone moving to Bensville can expect to have plenty of space to themselves. There's literally only about 710 people per every square mile. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Bensville, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bensville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

