All apartments in Bensville
Find more places like 9840 LEIGHLAND COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bensville, MD
/
9840 LEIGHLAND COURT
Last updated June 16 2019 at 2:06 AM

9840 LEIGHLAND COURT

9840 Leighland Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bensville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9840 Leighland Ct, Bensville, MD 20603

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Stunning home for rent! Home features 5BR, 3BAw/gourmet kitchen, SS appliances, granite, and composite deck. Fully finished basement w/rec room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9840 LEIGHLAND COURT have any available units?
9840 LEIGHLAND COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bensville, MD.
Is 9840 LEIGHLAND COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9840 LEIGHLAND COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9840 LEIGHLAND COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9840 LEIGHLAND COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bensville.
Does 9840 LEIGHLAND COURT offer parking?
No, 9840 LEIGHLAND COURT does not offer parking.
Does 9840 LEIGHLAND COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9840 LEIGHLAND COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9840 LEIGHLAND COURT have a pool?
No, 9840 LEIGHLAND COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9840 LEIGHLAND COURT have accessible units?
No, 9840 LEIGHLAND COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9840 LEIGHLAND COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 9840 LEIGHLAND COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9840 LEIGHLAND COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9840 LEIGHLAND COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bensville 3 BedroomsBensville Apartments with Balcony
Bensville Apartments with ParkingBensville Apartments with Pool
Bensville Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MD
Annandale, VALandover, MDWolf Trap, VABrock Hall, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDNeabsco, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University