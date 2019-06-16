Rent Calculator
All apartments in Bensville
Find more places like 9840 LEIGHLAND COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Bensville, MD
/
9840 LEIGHLAND COURT
Last updated June 16 2019 at 2:06 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9840 LEIGHLAND COURT
9840 Leighland Ct
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bensville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
9840 Leighland Ct, Bensville, MD 20603
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Stunning home for rent! Home features 5BR, 3BAw/gourmet kitchen, SS appliances, granite, and composite deck. Fully finished basement w/rec room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9840 LEIGHLAND COURT have any available units?
9840 LEIGHLAND COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bensville, MD
.
Is 9840 LEIGHLAND COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9840 LEIGHLAND COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9840 LEIGHLAND COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9840 LEIGHLAND COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bensville
.
Does 9840 LEIGHLAND COURT offer parking?
No, 9840 LEIGHLAND COURT does not offer parking.
Does 9840 LEIGHLAND COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9840 LEIGHLAND COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9840 LEIGHLAND COURT have a pool?
No, 9840 LEIGHLAND COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9840 LEIGHLAND COURT have accessible units?
No, 9840 LEIGHLAND COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9840 LEIGHLAND COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 9840 LEIGHLAND COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9840 LEIGHLAND COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9840 LEIGHLAND COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
