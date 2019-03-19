9605 Lexington Place

Amenities

This pet friendly inner townhouse is 3 stories with a basement. The 4th level is a Master Suite with custom walk in closet and a tiled Master Bath with jetted tub. The 3rd level has 2 bedrooms, a tiled bath and a laundry room. The main level has an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, an island, tiled backsplash, with a sunroom and dining area. There is also a half bath and the living room. The basement has a walk out, a tiled bath, office and storage areas. There are 2 assigned parking spaces and an open rear yard. The HOA covers trash/recycling, and provides playgrounds. Close to shopping, restaurants, medical, churches, new library, a Van-Go bus stop, and a great commute location. No Housing Vouchers.



STATUS: Vacant



AVAILABLE DATE: Now



*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).



UTILITIES INCLUDED: None



PET RULE: Allowed with deposit.



BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property



LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

* Deposit: 100% refundable,

* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)



Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.



Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.



Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,150, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,150, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

