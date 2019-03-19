All apartments in Bensville
Find more places like 9605 Lexington Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bensville, MD
/
9605 Lexington Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9605 Lexington Place

9605 Lexington Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bensville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9605 Lexington Place, Bensville, MD 20603

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This pet friendly inner townhouse is 3 stories with a basement. The 4th level is a Master Suite with custom walk in closet and a tiled Master Bath with jetted tub. The 3rd level has 2 bedrooms, a tiled bath and a laundry room. The main level has an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, an island, tiled backsplash, with a sunroom and dining area. There is also a half bath and the living room. The basement has a walk out, a tiled bath, office and storage areas. There are 2 assigned parking spaces and an open rear yard. The HOA covers trash/recycling, and provides playgrounds. Close to shopping, restaurants, medical, churches, new library, a Van-Go bus stop, and a great commute location. No Housing Vouchers.

STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: Now

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

PET RULE: Allowed with deposit.

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable,
* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)

Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.

Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.

Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,150, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,150, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9605 Lexington Place have any available units?
9605 Lexington Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bensville, MD.
What amenities does 9605 Lexington Place have?
Some of 9605 Lexington Place's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9605 Lexington Place currently offering any rent specials?
9605 Lexington Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9605 Lexington Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 9605 Lexington Place is pet friendly.
Does 9605 Lexington Place offer parking?
Yes, 9605 Lexington Place offers parking.
Does 9605 Lexington Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9605 Lexington Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9605 Lexington Place have a pool?
No, 9605 Lexington Place does not have a pool.
Does 9605 Lexington Place have accessible units?
No, 9605 Lexington Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9605 Lexington Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 9605 Lexington Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9605 Lexington Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 9605 Lexington Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bensville 1 BedroomsBensville 3 Bedrooms
Bensville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBensville Dog Friendly Apartments
Bensville Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MD
Annandale, VALandover, MDWolf Trap, VABrock Hall, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDNeabsco, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University