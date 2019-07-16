Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Bensville
Find more places like 9390 FRANCES.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Bensville, MD
/
9390 FRANCES
Last updated July 16 2019 at 3:06 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9390 FRANCES
9390 Frances St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bensville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
9390 Frances St, Bensville, MD 20603
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9390 FRANCES have any available units?
9390 FRANCES doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bensville, MD
.
Is 9390 FRANCES currently offering any rent specials?
9390 FRANCES is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9390 FRANCES pet-friendly?
No, 9390 FRANCES is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bensville
.
Does 9390 FRANCES offer parking?
No, 9390 FRANCES does not offer parking.
Does 9390 FRANCES have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9390 FRANCES does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9390 FRANCES have a pool?
No, 9390 FRANCES does not have a pool.
Does 9390 FRANCES have accessible units?
No, 9390 FRANCES does not have accessible units.
Does 9390 FRANCES have units with dishwashers?
No, 9390 FRANCES does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9390 FRANCES have units with air conditioning?
No, 9390 FRANCES does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Bensville 3 Bedrooms
Bensville Apartments with Balcony
Bensville Apartments with Parking
Bensville Apartments with Pool
Bensville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MD
College Park, MD
Falls Church, VA
McLean, VA
Fair Oaks, VA
Suitland, MD
Chillum, MD
Annandale, VA
Landover, MD
Wolf Trap, VA
Brock Hall, MD
Kettering, MD
Clinton, MD
Neabsco, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University
Northern Virginia Community College
American University