All apartments in Bensville
Find more places like 8665 Valley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bensville, MD
/
8665 Valley Drive
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:53 PM

8665 Valley Drive

8665 Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bensville
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8665 Valley Drive, Bensville, MD 20603

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Pet friendly, this recently upgraded home has 3 beds and 2 tiled baths. There is an open kitchen with a cut out view into the living room, which features a wood burning fireplace. There are ceiling fans, and newer flooring throughout the home. The fenced in yard has a ceck and a shed. A one car garage is attached. Central to metro and AAFB. No housing vouchers accepted.

STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: Now

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).
UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

HOA FEE: Included with Rent

PET RULE: Allowed With Deposit 250 small pet, 500 Large Pet

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid

SMOKING: Smoking Allowed

LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website,www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $40 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable,
* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)

Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.

Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.

Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.

Low Income Housing Vouchers NOT Accepted.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8665 Valley Drive have any available units?
8665 Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bensville, MD.
What amenities does 8665 Valley Drive have?
Some of 8665 Valley Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8665 Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8665 Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8665 Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8665 Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8665 Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8665 Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 8665 Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8665 Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8665 Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 8665 Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8665 Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 8665 Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8665 Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8665 Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8665 Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8665 Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bensville 1 BedroomsBensville 3 Bedrooms
Bensville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBensville Dog Friendly Apartments
Bensville Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VA
McLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VASpringfield, VACamp Springs, MDKings Park West, VABuckhall, VAMontclair, VAKettering, MDFort Hunt, VABryans Road, MD
Rosaryville, MDColonial Beach, VAWolf Trap, VAKing George, VAFriendly, MDFranconia, VAMount Vernon, VAClinton, MDGlenn Dale, MDCoral Hills, MDNeabsco, VARavensworth, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University