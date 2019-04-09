8665 Valley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Pet friendly, this recently upgraded home has 3 beds and 2 tiled baths. There is an open kitchen with a cut out view into the living room, which features a wood burning fireplace. There are ceiling fans, and newer flooring throughout the home. The fenced in yard has a ceck and a shed. A one car garage is attached. Central to metro and AAFB. No housing vouchers accepted.



STATUS: Vacant



AVAILABLE DATE: Now



*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None



HOA FEE: Included with Rent



PET RULE: Allowed With Deposit 250 small pet, 500 Large Pet



BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid



SMOKING: Smoking Allowed



LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website,www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

* $40 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

* Deposit: 100% refundable,

* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)



Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.



Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.



Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.



Low Income Housing Vouchers NOT Accepted.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now



