Bensville, MD
8014 Bullfinch Place
Last updated February 20 2020 at 6:29 PM

8014 Bullfinch Place

8014 Bullfinch Place · No Longer Available
Location

8014 Bullfinch Place, Bensville, MD 20695

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8014 Bullfinch Place have any available units?
8014 Bullfinch Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bensville, MD.
Is 8014 Bullfinch Place currently offering any rent specials?
8014 Bullfinch Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8014 Bullfinch Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8014 Bullfinch Place is pet friendly.
Does 8014 Bullfinch Place offer parking?
No, 8014 Bullfinch Place does not offer parking.
Does 8014 Bullfinch Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8014 Bullfinch Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8014 Bullfinch Place have a pool?
No, 8014 Bullfinch Place does not have a pool.
Does 8014 Bullfinch Place have accessible units?
No, 8014 Bullfinch Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8014 Bullfinch Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8014 Bullfinch Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8014 Bullfinch Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 8014 Bullfinch Place does not have units with air conditioning.
