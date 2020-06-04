Enjoy the inground pool this summer while you barbecue on the sundeck. Main floor has a formal living & dining rooms. Country kitchen with bay window & pool view. Upper level has 3 bedroom & 2 full baths. Lower level has a large family room w/fireplace.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3008 BRAMBLEWOOD COURT have any available units?
3008 BRAMBLEWOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bensville, MD.
What amenities does 3008 BRAMBLEWOOD COURT have?
Some of 3008 BRAMBLEWOOD COURT's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3008 BRAMBLEWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3008 BRAMBLEWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.