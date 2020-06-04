All apartments in Bensville
3008 BRAMBLEWOOD COURT
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:30 PM

3008 BRAMBLEWOOD COURT

3008 Bramblewood Court · No Longer Available
Location

3008 Bramblewood Court, Bensville, MD 20603

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
ice maker
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Enjoy the inground pool this summer while you barbecue on the sundeck. Main floor has a formal living & dining rooms. Country kitchen with bay window & pool view. Upper level has 3 bedroom & 2 full baths. Lower level has a large family room w/fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3008 BRAMBLEWOOD COURT have any available units?
3008 BRAMBLEWOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bensville, MD.
What amenities does 3008 BRAMBLEWOOD COURT have?
Some of 3008 BRAMBLEWOOD COURT's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3008 BRAMBLEWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3008 BRAMBLEWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3008 BRAMBLEWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3008 BRAMBLEWOOD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bensville.
Does 3008 BRAMBLEWOOD COURT offer parking?
No, 3008 BRAMBLEWOOD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 3008 BRAMBLEWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3008 BRAMBLEWOOD COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3008 BRAMBLEWOOD COURT have a pool?
Yes, 3008 BRAMBLEWOOD COURT has a pool.
Does 3008 BRAMBLEWOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 3008 BRAMBLEWOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3008 BRAMBLEWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3008 BRAMBLEWOOD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3008 BRAMBLEWOOD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3008 BRAMBLEWOOD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

