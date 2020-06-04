3008 BRAMBLEWOOD COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker oven refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Enjoy the inground pool this summer while you barbecue on the sundeck. Main floor has a formal living & dining rooms. Country kitchen with bay window & pool view. Upper level has 3 bedroom & 2 full baths. Lower level has a large family room w/fireplace.