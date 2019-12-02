All apartments in Bensville
Find more places like 2982 DEVONFIELD AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bensville, MD
/
2982 DEVONFIELD AVE
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM

2982 DEVONFIELD AVE

2982 Devonfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bensville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2982 Devonfield Avenue, Bensville, MD 20603

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2982 DEVONFIELD AVE have any available units?
2982 DEVONFIELD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bensville, MD.
Is 2982 DEVONFIELD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2982 DEVONFIELD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2982 DEVONFIELD AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2982 DEVONFIELD AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bensville.
Does 2982 DEVONFIELD AVE offer parking?
Yes, 2982 DEVONFIELD AVE offers parking.
Does 2982 DEVONFIELD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2982 DEVONFIELD AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2982 DEVONFIELD AVE have a pool?
No, 2982 DEVONFIELD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2982 DEVONFIELD AVE have accessible units?
No, 2982 DEVONFIELD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2982 DEVONFIELD AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2982 DEVONFIELD AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2982 DEVONFIELD AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2982 DEVONFIELD AVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bensville 3 BedroomsBensville Apartments with Balcony
Bensville Apartments with ParkingBensville Apartments with Pool
Bensville Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MD
Annandale, VALandover, MDWolf Trap, VABrock Hall, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDNeabsco, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University