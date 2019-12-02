Rent Calculator
Home
/
Bensville, MD
/
2982 DEVONFIELD AVE
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM
1 of 9
2982 DEVONFIELD AVE
2982 Devonfield Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2982 Devonfield Avenue, Bensville, MD 20603
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2982 DEVONFIELD AVE have any available units?
2982 DEVONFIELD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bensville, MD
.
Is 2982 DEVONFIELD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2982 DEVONFIELD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2982 DEVONFIELD AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2982 DEVONFIELD AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bensville
.
Does 2982 DEVONFIELD AVE offer parking?
Yes, 2982 DEVONFIELD AVE offers parking.
Does 2982 DEVONFIELD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2982 DEVONFIELD AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2982 DEVONFIELD AVE have a pool?
No, 2982 DEVONFIELD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2982 DEVONFIELD AVE have accessible units?
No, 2982 DEVONFIELD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2982 DEVONFIELD AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2982 DEVONFIELD AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2982 DEVONFIELD AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2982 DEVONFIELD AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
