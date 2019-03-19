All apartments in Bensville
Find more places like 2354 Albany Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bensville, MD
/
2354 Albany Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2354 Albany Way

2354 Albany Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bensville
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2354 Albany Way, Bensville, MD 20603

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Very safe neighborhood! Walking distance to North Point High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2354 Albany Way have any available units?
2354 Albany Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bensville, MD.
Is 2354 Albany Way currently offering any rent specials?
2354 Albany Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2354 Albany Way pet-friendly?
No, 2354 Albany Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bensville.
Does 2354 Albany Way offer parking?
No, 2354 Albany Way does not offer parking.
Does 2354 Albany Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2354 Albany Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2354 Albany Way have a pool?
No, 2354 Albany Way does not have a pool.
Does 2354 Albany Way have accessible units?
No, 2354 Albany Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2354 Albany Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2354 Albany Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2354 Albany Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2354 Albany Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bensville 1 BedroomsBensville 3 Bedrooms
Bensville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBensville Dog Friendly Apartments
Bensville Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VA
McLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VASpringfield, VACamp Springs, MDKings Park West, VABuckhall, VAMontclair, VAKettering, MDFort Hunt, VABryans Road, MD
Rosaryville, MDColonial Beach, VAWolf Trap, VAKing George, VAFriendly, MDFranconia, VAMount Vernon, VAClinton, MDGlenn Dale, MDCoral Hills, MDNeabsco, VARavensworth, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University