2354 Albany Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2354 Albany Way
2354 Albany Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2354 Albany Way, Bensville, MD 20603
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Very safe neighborhood! Walking distance to North Point High School.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2354 Albany Way have any available units?
2354 Albany Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bensville, MD
.
Is 2354 Albany Way currently offering any rent specials?
2354 Albany Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2354 Albany Way pet-friendly?
No, 2354 Albany Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bensville
.
Does 2354 Albany Way offer parking?
No, 2354 Albany Way does not offer parking.
Does 2354 Albany Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2354 Albany Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2354 Albany Way have a pool?
No, 2354 Albany Way does not have a pool.
Does 2354 Albany Way have accessible units?
No, 2354 Albany Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2354 Albany Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2354 Albany Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2354 Albany Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2354 Albany Way does not have units with air conditioning.
