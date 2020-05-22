4407 ROMLON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home to this cozy 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo located in Beltsville!This home features carpeting throughout and plenty of windows overlooking beautiful views of the surrounding area.The living room is spacious with beautiful natural lighting from the windows and has a connecting dining room.The kitchen features newer appliances and plenty of cabinet space.The bedroom features a ceiling fan for extra cooling and a large closet with double bi-fold doors.All utilities are included, and furry friends are welcome!Located minutes from Major Routes: ICC, RT 1, 95, and more!This one will go fast, DON'T MISS IT!** ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED **