Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:23 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
814 Dora Place
814 Dora Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
814 Dora Place, Bel Air, MD 21014
Bel Air
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
BEL AIR - MAJOR'S CHOICE - 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse.
Great location in heart of Bel Air.
Finished basement. Walk out to patio.
For showings contact Debbie at 410-836-8689 X 1
To apply visit us at www.hutchins-property.com
(RLNE2820033)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 814 Dora Place have any available units?
814 Dora Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bel Air, MD
.
Is 814 Dora Place currently offering any rent specials?
814 Dora Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 Dora Place pet-friendly?
No, 814 Dora Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bel Air
.
Does 814 Dora Place offer parking?
No, 814 Dora Place does not offer parking.
Does 814 Dora Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 Dora Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 Dora Place have a pool?
No, 814 Dora Place does not have a pool.
Does 814 Dora Place have accessible units?
No, 814 Dora Place does not have accessible units.
Does 814 Dora Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 814 Dora Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 814 Dora Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 814 Dora Place does not have units with air conditioning.
