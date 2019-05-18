Rent Calculator
Last updated May 18 2019 at 10:24 AM
716 ORLEY PLACE
716 Orley Place
·
No Longer Available
716 Orley Place, Bel Air, MD 21014
Bel Air
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Lovely 3 bedroom towhome backs to an open area perfect for playing with kids and is located on a cul-de-sac. Enjoy the open floor plan, neutral renovations and a great neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 716 ORLEY PLACE have any available units?
716 ORLEY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bel Air, MD
.
Is 716 ORLEY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
716 ORLEY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 ORLEY PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 716 ORLEY PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bel Air
.
Does 716 ORLEY PLACE offer parking?
No, 716 ORLEY PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 716 ORLEY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 ORLEY PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 ORLEY PLACE have a pool?
No, 716 ORLEY PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 716 ORLEY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 716 ORLEY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 716 ORLEY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 716 ORLEY PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 716 ORLEY PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 716 ORLEY PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
