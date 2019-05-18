All apartments in Bel Air
Find more places like 716 ORLEY PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bel Air, MD
/
716 ORLEY PLACE
Last updated May 18 2019 at 10:24 AM

716 ORLEY PLACE

716 Orley Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bel Air
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

716 Orley Place, Bel Air, MD 21014
Bel Air

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Lovely 3 bedroom towhome backs to an open area perfect for playing with kids and is located on a cul-de-sac. Enjoy the open floor plan, neutral renovations and a great neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 ORLEY PLACE have any available units?
716 ORLEY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air, MD.
Is 716 ORLEY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
716 ORLEY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 ORLEY PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 716 ORLEY PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air.
Does 716 ORLEY PLACE offer parking?
No, 716 ORLEY PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 716 ORLEY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 ORLEY PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 ORLEY PLACE have a pool?
No, 716 ORLEY PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 716 ORLEY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 716 ORLEY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 716 ORLEY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 716 ORLEY PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 716 ORLEY PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 716 ORLEY PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Move Cross Country
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bel Air 1 BedroomsBel Air 2 Bedrooms
Bel Air Apartments with ParkingBel Air Dog Friendly Apartments
Bel Air Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDLancaster, PAAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MD
Newark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MDBel Air South, MDCape St. Claire, MDGarrison, MDBel Air North, MDSeverna Park, MDLake Shore, MDAnnapolis Neck, MD
Grantley, PAOverlea, MDRiviera Beach, MDShrewsbury, PABowleys Quarters, MDEdgemere, MDFort Meade, MDWest York, PAFerndale, MDMays Chapel, MDBrookside, DESpry, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
York College of PennsylvaniaUniversity of Delaware
Towson University