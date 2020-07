Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Property is available immediately! Sign lease today, move in tomorrow. RENOVATED W/GARAGE!! This lovely 2nd floor condo is stunning w/granite counters, new cabinets, stainless appliances, bonus sunroom and fireplace! Two bedrooms with full baths each. Sliders face a wooded view. Trash, water & sewer, community pool and gym included in rent! Nearby trails too! Convenient to Harford Mall and other shopping/restaurants!