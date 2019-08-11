All apartments in Bel Air
Find more places like 512 Lee Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bel Air, MD
/
512 Lee Way
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

512 Lee Way

512 Lee Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bel Air
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

512 Lee Way, Bel Air, MD 21014
Bel Air

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bel Air - Shamrock - In town - Walk to Main Street !!
3 Bedroom 2 Bath.
Finished basement with bar.
Large yard.
Visit our web site at www.hutchins-property.com
Hutchins Property Management 410-836-8689

(RLNE5024065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 Lee Way have any available units?
512 Lee Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air, MD.
Is 512 Lee Way currently offering any rent specials?
512 Lee Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Lee Way pet-friendly?
No, 512 Lee Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air.
Does 512 Lee Way offer parking?
No, 512 Lee Way does not offer parking.
Does 512 Lee Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 Lee Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Lee Way have a pool?
No, 512 Lee Way does not have a pool.
Does 512 Lee Way have accessible units?
No, 512 Lee Way does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Lee Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 Lee Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 512 Lee Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 512 Lee Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bel Air 1 BedroomsBel Air 2 Bedrooms
Bel Air Apartments with ParkingBel Air Apartments with Pool
Bel Air Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PA
Laurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDYork, PASpry, PAWeigelstown, PA
Havre de Grace, MDCape St. Claire, MDAnnapolis Neck, MDFort Meade, MDChestertown, MDOverlea, MDRiviera Beach, MDEdgemere, MDMays Chapel, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Baltimore City Community College