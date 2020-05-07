45 E GORDON STREET

Amenities

Don't miss out to live in historic Bel Air Academy building in the heart of downtown Bel Air. Built in 1882, the Bel Air Academy housed students from 1887- 1950. It was converted to offices afterwards until today where the building is currently under construction and being completely renovated into 8 gorgeous loft style apartments ranging in different sizes with lease rates from $1,000-$2,000/month with an estimated June 2020 delivery date. Many of the historic features and character have been preserved and restored. Open floor plans. Near walking trails, and downtown Bel Air attractions. Lots of natural light. Modern chef quality kitchens with wood cabinets, granite countertops, Energy Star and stainless steel appliances. Free onsite parking. USB plug-ins each bedroom. Smart, programmable thermostats by NEST. Hardwood flooring. Full sized washer and dryer in each unit. Bicycle storage. Pet friendly building. Electric car charging station on site. Please inquire to get current availability, pricing and sizes of all the units. Also being built at this location are 12 townhomes that will also be available for lease. No tours currently as this project is under construction. June 2020 estimated delivery