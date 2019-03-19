All apartments in Bel Air
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

319 GEORGE STREET

319 George Street · No Longer Available
Location

319 George Street, Bel Air, MD 21014
Bel Air

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Nicely renovated single family rental in downtown Bel Air. Owner is putting in a privacy fence in the backyard. 3 Bedrooms with Large Bathroom. Large closets. See it before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

