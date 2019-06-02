Rent Calculator
Last updated June 2 2019 at 6:08 AM
131 ALICEANNE
131 Alice Ann St
·
No Longer Available
Location
131 Alice Ann St, Bel Air, MD 21014
Bel Air
Amenities
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great location in Town of Bel Air. Freshly painted, new wall to wall carpet, new laminate flooring in kitchen, updated kitchen cabinets and counter top.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 131 ALICEANNE have any available units?
131 ALICEANNE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bel Air, MD
.
Is 131 ALICEANNE currently offering any rent specials?
131 ALICEANNE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 ALICEANNE pet-friendly?
No, 131 ALICEANNE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bel Air
.
Does 131 ALICEANNE offer parking?
No, 131 ALICEANNE does not offer parking.
Does 131 ALICEANNE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 ALICEANNE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 ALICEANNE have a pool?
No, 131 ALICEANNE does not have a pool.
Does 131 ALICEANNE have accessible units?
No, 131 ALICEANNE does not have accessible units.
Does 131 ALICEANNE have units with dishwashers?
No, 131 ALICEANNE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 131 ALICEANNE have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 ALICEANNE does not have units with air conditioning.
