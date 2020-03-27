All apartments in Bel Air South
951 Redfield Road
Last updated June 9 2019 at 11:12 AM

951 Redfield Road

951 Redfield Rd · No Longer Available
Location

951 Redfield Rd, Bel Air South, MD 21014

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very reasonable ($1212) and great location. Available immediately. Any questions?

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/29019

(RLNE4778586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 951 Redfield Road have any available units?
951 Redfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 951 Redfield Road have?
Some of 951 Redfield Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 951 Redfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
951 Redfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 951 Redfield Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 951 Redfield Road is pet friendly.
Does 951 Redfield Road offer parking?
Yes, 951 Redfield Road offers parking.
Does 951 Redfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 951 Redfield Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 951 Redfield Road have a pool?
No, 951 Redfield Road does not have a pool.
Does 951 Redfield Road have accessible units?
No, 951 Redfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 951 Redfield Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 951 Redfield Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 951 Redfield Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 951 Redfield Road does not have units with air conditioning.
