729 SHADY CREEK COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym

Welcome home. This 3 year young home is calling. This home is in a nice and cozy cul-de-sac located in Magness mill. This home boasts hardwood floors and beautiful granite counter tops in a kitchen that has stainless steel appliances and a large island. There is recessed lighting, kitchen backsplash and tons of natural light. Enjoy your gas fireplace on a cold day.There is a composite deck just off the morning room with automatic lighting for nice nights and a fantastic wooded view. The owners suite has two walk- in closets, double vanity, soaking tub and tray ceilings that you have to see. Lounge in your finished basement and make the extra finished room down there a gym, office, arts and crafts room. Come tour today