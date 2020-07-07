All apartments in Bel Air South
Find more places like 729 SHADY CREEK COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bel Air South, MD
/
729 SHADY CREEK COURT
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

729 SHADY CREEK COURT

729 Shady Creek Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bel Air South
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

729 Shady Creek Ct, Bel Air South, MD 21015

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
Welcome home. This 3 year young home is calling. This home is in a nice and cozy cul-de-sac located in Magness mill. This home boasts hardwood floors and beautiful granite counter tops in a kitchen that has stainless steel appliances and a large island. There is recessed lighting, kitchen backsplash and tons of natural light. Enjoy your gas fireplace on a cold day.There is a composite deck just off the morning room with automatic lighting for nice nights and a fantastic wooded view. The owners suite has two walk- in closets, double vanity, soaking tub and tray ceilings that you have to see. Lounge in your finished basement and make the extra finished room down there a gym, office, arts and crafts room. Come tour today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 SHADY CREEK COURT have any available units?
729 SHADY CREEK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 729 SHADY CREEK COURT have?
Some of 729 SHADY CREEK COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 SHADY CREEK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
729 SHADY CREEK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 SHADY CREEK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 729 SHADY CREEK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air South.
Does 729 SHADY CREEK COURT offer parking?
No, 729 SHADY CREEK COURT does not offer parking.
Does 729 SHADY CREEK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 729 SHADY CREEK COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 SHADY CREEK COURT have a pool?
No, 729 SHADY CREEK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 729 SHADY CREEK COURT have accessible units?
No, 729 SHADY CREEK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 729 SHADY CREEK COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 729 SHADY CREEK COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 729 SHADY CREEK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 729 SHADY CREEK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avanti
321 Russo Way
Bel Air South, MD 21015
Seasons at Bel Air
1001 Todd Road
Bel Air South, MD 21015
The Douglas at Constant Friendship
499 Crisfield Dr
Bel Air South, MD 21009
The Enclave at Box Hill
3405 McCurley Drive
Bel Air South, MD 21009
Woodsdale
102 Waldon Rd
Bel Air South, MD 21009

Similar Pages

Bel Air South 1 BedroomsBel Air South 2 Bedrooms
Bel Air South Apartments with ParkingBel Air South Apartments with Pool
Bel Air South Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PALaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDBowie, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDRandallstown, MD
Carney, MDRosedale, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDPasadena, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Baltimore City Community College