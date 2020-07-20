643 Kildonan Court, Bel Air South, MD 21015 Fountain Glen
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Ready to move in 3 bedroom 2 full and 2 half baths. Front living room with kitchen and dining room in the rear with sliders to the back deck. Fresh paint inside and out. Includes a shed. Finished lower level. Washer and Driver will stay.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 643 KILDONAN COURT have any available units?
643 KILDONAN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 643 KILDONAN COURT have?
Some of 643 KILDONAN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 643 KILDONAN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
643 KILDONAN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.