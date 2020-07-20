All apartments in Bel Air South
643 KILDONAN COURT
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:06 PM

643 KILDONAN COURT

643 Kildonan Court · No Longer Available
Location

643 Kildonan Court, Bel Air South, MD 21015
Fountain Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Ready to move in 3 bedroom 2 full and 2 half baths. Front living room with kitchen and dining room in the rear with sliders to the back deck. Fresh paint inside and out. Includes a shed. Finished lower level. Washer and Driver will stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 643 KILDONAN COURT have any available units?
643 KILDONAN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 643 KILDONAN COURT have?
Some of 643 KILDONAN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 643 KILDONAN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
643 KILDONAN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 643 KILDONAN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 643 KILDONAN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air South.
Does 643 KILDONAN COURT offer parking?
No, 643 KILDONAN COURT does not offer parking.
Does 643 KILDONAN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 643 KILDONAN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 643 KILDONAN COURT have a pool?
No, 643 KILDONAN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 643 KILDONAN COURT have accessible units?
No, 643 KILDONAN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 643 KILDONAN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 643 KILDONAN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 643 KILDONAN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 643 KILDONAN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
